118 youths graduate from training programme in Berbice
Approximately 118 students graduated from the National Training Project for Youth Empowerment on Friday last at the GuySuCo Training Centre in Port Mourant, Corentyne.
The programme was held in collaboration with GuySuCo and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).
