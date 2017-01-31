$5M settlement may clear teen charged with causing Buxton woman’s death

The charge against Dwayne Griffith, the teen driver accused of causing the death of Buxton mother Nerisa Spencer last year, may be dismissed due to a settlement between the two families, a city court heard yesterday.

Griffith, it is alleged, on April 28, at Lamaha Street, drove motor vehicle PTT 9623 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of Spencer. Spencer was struck down while walking along the roadway on her way to teach an aerobics class.

Though yesterday was set to mark the commencement of the trial, Griffith’s attorney, Mark Waldron, told the court that there was an agreement between the two families and there is to be a settlement made in the form of $5 million.

This declaration was supported by the Special Prosecutor.

However, when asked by Magistrate Fabayo Azore if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was made aware of the agreement, the prosecutor stated that the DPP was not. As a result, the magistrate then ordered that the prosecutor relay the information to the DPP so that a decision can be made as it relates to proceeding with the trial.

February 10 was fixed as the date for a report in the matter.