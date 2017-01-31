Accused in fatal Sara Johanna stabbing freed after not guilty verdict
-witness under investigation after perjury
Antonio Jaisingh yesterday walked out the High Court a free man after a jury found him not guilty of the fatal stabbing of fisherman Randy Joseph at Sarah Johanna in 2010.
After deliberating for about two hours, the jury returned its unanimous verdicts, acquitting Jaisingh on both the capital charge and the lesser count of manslaughter.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters
-
Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad
-
Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad
-
Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture
-
PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped
U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order
-
Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family
AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General
-
Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’
Comments
About these comments