Alleged Port Kaituma ganja trafficker refused bail
Winic Reid, who police say tried to traffic a little over three pounds of compressed marijuana, was remanded to prison yesterday on a charge of possession of the narcotics for trafficking.
Reid, 23, of Lot 590 Dairy, West Coast Demerara, was read a charge which stated that on January 28, at Port Kaituma Waterfront, he had in his possession 1.4 kg (equivalent to just over three pounds) of cannabis for trafficking.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters
-
Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad
-
Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad
-
Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture
-
PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped
U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order
-
Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family
AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General
-
Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’
Comments
About these comments