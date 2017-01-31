Bandits grab $1M from Superbet workers

Superbet employees were yesterday robbed of approximately one million dollars by six gunmen after collecting the cash from an agent at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara.

Stabroek News was told the robbery occurred around 1.15 pm as the employees were approaching the public road.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told Stabroek News that a car “rolled up in the street and [blocked] the road.” He said the bandits then went to the Superbet vehicle and demanded the employees hand over all the cash, after which the men jumped back into their vehicle and sped off.

The police are currently investigating the robbery and this newspaper was told that they have surveillance footage of the attack.