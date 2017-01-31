Future of Baishanlin’s investments awaiting talks between new owner, gov’t – CEO

The sale of the Casique Hotel has been put on hold along with all other investments here controlled by Chinese logging company Baishanlin, pending talks between the company’s potential new owners and government, Chief Executive Officer Hungbo Chu says.

"No, the hotel will wait on what government decides and what our new owner decides, if they will come and use it. We won't sell right now," Chu told Stabroek News last week.