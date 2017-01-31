Linden man acquitted in rape of underage girl

Ewarth Hodge, who was accused of raping a child under the age of 16, was yesterday acquitted by a jury, who found him not guilty by a majority of 11 to 1.

The charge against Hodge was that on October 31, 2012, at Mackenzie, Linden, he engaged in sexual penetration of a girl under 16 years of age.

He had pleaded not guilty upon indictment.

After deliberating for about two hours, the jury returned its not guilty verdict. “Mr. Hodge, the jury said you’re not guilty. You may step out of the docks,” Justice Jo-Ann Barlow told the former accused.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera.

Hodge was represented by attorney Jochebed Pollard. The state’s case, meanwhile, was presented by prosecutors Tamieka Clarke and Shawnette Austin.