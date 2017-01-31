Ministry aims to eliminate filaria by 2022

The Ministry of Public Health says it will be working to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis commonly known as filaria or ‘big foot’ in Guyana by 2022.

GINA reported yesterday that the ministry, through the Vector Control Services Unit will be conducting a one-week training programme for staff of the ministry and from the Ministries of Education and Finance to help them manage a decentralized vector control service.