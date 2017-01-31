Moves to improve North Ruimveldt drainage
There will be moves to provide alternative drainage for the North Ruimveldt area as early as this week using the South Ruimveldt Cane View Canal, says leader of the Georgetown Drainage Authority Lennox Lee.
Lee stated on Thursday that the water would be drained through the canal into the river, and is one of the efforts being looked at to address drainage issues in the North Ruimveldt area. In a drive through Festival City, North Ruimveldt on Thursday afternoon, several cross streets remained flooded, and alleyways overgrown.
