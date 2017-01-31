Ram & McRae launches updated VAT handbook
Chartered accounting firm Ram & McRae yesterday launched the second edition of its Value-Added Tax and Excise Tax Handbook at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street, Georgetown.
Over 40 persons gathered for the launch, which was spearheaded by Managing Partner Christopher Ram and a team.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters
-
Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad
-
Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad
-
Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture
-
PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped
U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order
-
Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family
AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General
-
Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’
Comments
About these comments