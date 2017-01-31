SCS explains agreement on parking meters outside public schools
Parking meters in front of public schools which regulate metered parking spaces in spots other than those outside of public schools will not be removed.
This clarification was provided yesterday by Smart City Solutions (SCS) which was responding to reports in the media that the parking meters would be removed from in front of public schools.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters
-
Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad
-
Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad
-
Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture
-
PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped
U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order
-
Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family
AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General
-
Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’
Comments
About these comments