SN photographer testifies at trial of men accused of obtaining cash for stolen camera
The trial of the two men charged with corruptly obtaining cash from Stabroek News photographer Keno George for his stolen camera started yesterday.
Jevon Patterson, 25, and Romel Buttery, 26, are on trial for corruptly obtaining $50,000 from George for helping him to recover his camera, which was stolen, on October 19.
Testifying before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters
-
Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad
-
Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad
-
Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture
-
PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped
U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order
-
Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family
AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General
-
Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’
Comments
About these comments