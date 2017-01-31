Soldiers accused of raping 15-year-old

Three soldiers are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on Saturday at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, and the army has since convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), in a brief statement that was released this evening, said it was in receipt of the allegation levelled against three of its ranks.

It added that a Board of Inquiry has since been convened to determine the facts of the allegations and “whether the crime was committed,” while the ranks are currently assisting the police with its investigation.

A police source told Stabroek News that the girl was allegedly taken to the base in an army vehicle and then escorted to a room where she was assaulted.

The source added that a medical examination found that the teen was sexually assaulted.

The GDF statement said the army “remains committed to the preservation of law and order and will deal condignly with all transgressors.”