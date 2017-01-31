VAT has to be charged at parking meters, not on cards – Finance Minister
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday said that Smart City Solutions (SCS) made a mistake by charging VAT on parking meter cards instead of at the parking meter itself.
According to the Minister, VAT should be charged on the service and not the card.
