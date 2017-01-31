VAT has to be charged at parking meters, not on cards – Finance Minister

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday said that Smart City Solutions (SCS)  made a mistake by charging VAT on parking meter cards instead of at the parking meter itself.

According to the Minister, VAT should be charged on the service and not the card.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Motorists continue to dodge parking meters

default placeholder

Bandits grab $1M from Superbet workers

Accused in fatal Sara Johanna stabbing freed after not guilty verdict

default placeholder

Soldiers accused of raping 15-year-old

$5M settlement may clear teen charged with causing Buxton woman’s death

default placeholder

Linden man acquitted in rape of underage girl

Ram & McRae launches updated VAT handbook

default placeholder

Future of Baishanlin’s investments awaiting talks between new owner, gov’t – CEO

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters

  2. Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad

  3. Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad

  4. Pritipaul Singh sinks US$15M into tuna venture

  5. PPP says vehicle assigned to Donald Ramotar clamped

  6. U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order

  7. Man killed during attempted robbery at McDoom was no criminal -family

  8. AG in scathing attack on Deputy Solicitor General

  9. Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Question of who is in charge at Deeds and Commercial Registry settled

Another crash!

Taking a ride

Snacking

Roraima Airways celebrates 25th anniversary

The Suggestion Box

Capoey police youth group launched

GALLERY: Minister moves office to Diamond drug bond