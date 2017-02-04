Acquitted Bartica massacre accused gets $900,000 bail on remaining charges

Freed Bartica massacre accused Roger Simon, called ‘Goat Man,’ was yesterday asked to post a total of $900,000 bail for his release after Justice Roxane George SC found that the remaining charges pending against him from the attack are bailable.

In addition, Justice George yesterday also sentenced his former co-accused, Dennis Williams, called “Anaconda,” to five life sentences for the five manslaughter convictions that a jury returned against him on Thursday night. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.