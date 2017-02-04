Audit says Go-Invest’s failure to monitor made ‘large scale abuse’ of concessions likely
-finds country didn’t benefit from exemptions to Baishanlin, Vaitarna
Guyana did not benefit from over $2B in concessions that were granted to four investors, Baishanlin International Forest Development Inc, Vaitarna Holdings Private Inc, Diamond Tropical Wood Products Inc and Zhonghao Shipyards Inc, according to a forensic audit of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), which has said that the failure to monitor such grants has made large scale abuse by investors likely.
