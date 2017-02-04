City hikes property rates by 10%
-$800m budget deficit projected this year
Against the backdrop of an escalating row over paid parking, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday announced that property rates will go up by 10% – the first hike since 1998 – and it is projecting an $833M deficit for 2017.
Under the theme “Revitalising Local Communities in the context of a Green Economy,” Chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee Oscar Clarke, told those gathered in the council chamber yesterday that after a process of consultations the city has arrived at budget with revenue estimated at $2.8 billion, while an expenditure of $3.6 billion dollars is projected.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Unclamping
-
Motorists continue to dodge parking meters
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery
-
Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends
-
Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father
-
Queenstown wash bays told to shut
-
Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company
Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon
Comments
About these comments