City swoops on Giftland Mall, removes signs
– no notice given
A team from the Mayor and City Council “unlawfully” removed several signs from the access road and compound of the Giftland Mall, the company said yesterday.
According to a release from the company, around 12 pm yesterday, the M&CC sent a delegation of “heavily armed guards” and workers to the mall and removed all the parking signage from the access road and the compound, without any prior notice.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Unclamping
-
Motorists continue to dodge parking meters
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery
-
Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends
-
Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father
-
Queenstown wash bays told to shut
-
Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company
Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon
Comments
About these comments