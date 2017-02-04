City swoops on Giftland Mall, removes signs

A team from the Mayor and City Council “unlawfully” removed several signs from the access road and compound of the Giftland Mall, the company said yesterday.

According to a release from the company, around 12 pm yesterday, the M&CC sent a delegation of “heavily armed guards” and workers to the mall and removed all the parking signage from the access road and the compound, without any prior notice.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.