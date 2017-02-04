Deputy Solicitor-General asked to go on leave for probe of handling of cases -AG

Amidst a flood of criticism over his recent attacks on Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC yesterday announced that she has been asked to go on 72 days of administrative leave to facilitate a probe into her handling of cases, particularly those involving members of the PPP.

Williams made the announcement at a press conference, where he also denied attacking Kissoon, who recently complained to the Public Service Commission (PSC) over the treatment she has received at his direction.