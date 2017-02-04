Deputy Solicitor-General asked to go on leave for probe of handling of cases -AG
Amidst a flood of criticism over his recent attacks on Deputy Solicitor-General Prithima Kissoon, Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC yesterday announced that she has been asked to go on 72 days of administrative leave to facilitate a probe into her handling of cases, particularly those involving members of the PPP.
Williams made the announcement at a press conference, where he also denied attacking Kissoon, who recently complained to the Public Service Commission (PSC) over the treatment she has received at his direction.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
