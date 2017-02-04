Former Go-Invest CEO Burrowes took over $3M in unapproved advances, audit finds
-recovery of unauthorised expenditure urged
A forensic audit of the operations of Go-Invest has discovered that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Burrowes, without the authorisation of the Board of Directors, received cash advances totalling more than $3.2M and also instructed that his personal driver who was not an employee be paid.
The audit, which was done by chartered accountant Nigel Hinds, was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on September 30, 2016. Burrowes resigned as Go-Invest CEO in June, 2015 and has since migrated.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
