Hundreds protest city parking meters
-business community calls for gov’t to resolve impasse
Hundreds yesterday lined Regent Street, opposite City Hall, to demonstrate against the implementation of the metered parking system but what was intended to be a silent, apolitical protest by the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM), saw tempers flare after a hostile counter-protest was organised by those backing the project.
"Peaceful picket" was printed on the tags of some of the 50-plus who stood in front of City Hall shouting in support of the parking meter system but many of them were aggressive towards those who were gathered to protest it.
