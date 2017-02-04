SOCU raids GRDB offices as probe widens

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) officials and heavily armed policemen yesterday morning descended on the Kingston offices of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) as part of a wider probe into financial irregularities.

Stabroek News was told that policemen blocked off the parts of Cowan Street near the GRDB, while SOCU officials spent some time inside combing through documents. The search operation began around 9 am.