AFC confident of reducing party’s $43M debt

Alliance For Change (AFC) leaders last Thursday said they were confident that with the help of their coalition partners and overseas members, the party’s $43M elections debt would be reduced considerably.

It was revealed that the party was facing the huge debt by Dominic Gaskin, when he delivered the Treasurer's report during the opening ceremony of the party's recently-concluded 5th Biennial National Conference.