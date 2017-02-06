Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

Detective Sergeant Kamal Pitama, who police allege was offered a $4 million bribe by Sharmila Inderjali and Maryanne Lionel in order to release the accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, on Thursday changed his story after denying that there was a video recording of his encounter with the accused.

Pitama, while being crossed-examined by defence attorney Sanjeev Datadin, was asked if there was a recording of the transaction between himself and the women and he told the court no.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.