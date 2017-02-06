Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

A man from Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne last evening severely chopped his ex-wife and her new mate and then consumed a poisonous substance.

Narine Permauloo, his ex-wife Nesha Permauloo and her partner known as “Bruk up” were all rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where they were treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The forty-eight year old woman and her boyfriend, who are both from Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, were said to be stable as of last night with severe chop wounds. The accused is said to be in a critical condition.

According to information gathered, Nesha Permauloo and “Bruk up” were at her ex-husband’s house imbibing when an argument erupted between the new couple. Stabroek News was told that Narine Permauloo reportedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a cutlass and started to chop “Bruk up” about his body. Permauloo warned his ex-wife that if she intervened she would face the same fate. The woman however intervened leading to her ex-husband chopping her several times as well. The duo is said to have sustained chop wounds to their heads and hands.

After the altercation, Permauloo consumed a poisonous substance. The trio was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital.