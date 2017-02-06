Downsized Barama betting on value-added production
As Barama Company Limited (BCL) continues to downsize its operations, General Manager Mohindra Chand says it will be focusing heavily on value-added production.
Last October, the company decided against renewing its 25-year forest concession agreement and announced that it was going to downsize.
Prior to the agreement ending, BCL had laid…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
