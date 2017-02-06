Indian company interested in Skeldon estate

Indian company, Srinathji Ispat Limited has expressed interest in taking over the entire Skeldon sugar estate following a visit here last month.

The company on Saturday released a letter that it sent to Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder expressing interest in the beleaguered estate whose large losses have severely affected the financial standing of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

In its letter to Holder dated January 27th, Srinathji Ispat …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.