Man murdered in row outside night club

-bartender injured

A man was fatally stabbed during the wee hours of Sunday after he attempted to rescue an employee of a night club on Lamaha Street who had been attacked by three men.

As a result of the intervention, Sunil Singh also known as `Grey’, 42, was fatally knifed by one of the men who had already stabbed the night club employee Charles Valenzuela 21. Singh, Stabroek News was told, is a destitute person who would hang  around the area.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

