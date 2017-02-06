President expresses condolences on passing of Dr Enid Denbow
President David Granger has expressed condolences on the passing of distinguished Guyanese, Dr Enid Lucille Denbow on February 1, 2017. She was 95 years old.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said that Dr. Denbow was born to Edwin and Verleigh Wilson on August 3, 1921. As a young woman she attended the St. Joseph’s High School before moving on to become a Pupil Nurse at the Georgetown Hospital. There she earned the highest score nationally on both the Nursing and Midwifery Examinations.
She attended Howard University in 1948, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology and earned her medical degree from Women’s Medical College, Philadelphia in 1955.
