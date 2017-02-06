Region Two REO defends hiring of six
-following criticism by Chairman
Region Two Regional Executive Officer (REO), Rupert Hopkinson says six vacancies that were recently filled for the RDC were done by the Public Service Commission (PSC).
He made the statement yesterday following a claim by the Regional Democra-tic Council (RDC) Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt that he was employing “senior citizens who are known supporters of the PNC.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
