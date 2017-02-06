T’shanna Cort repeats as junior calypso queen
-with lament about the loss of innocence
For the second consecutive year, 20-year-old T’shanna Cort of Onderneeming, Essequibo was crowned the junior calypso queen after she captivated the crowd and the judges on Saturday night with her sensational ‘Where the Innocence Gone’ piece at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The competition started minutes after 8pm and to take the small audience through the paces was Mondale Smith. While Abel Stokes entertained the crowd for a period, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
