West Ruimveldt man remanded over attempted screwdriver robbery

A West Ruimveldt man was on Thursday refused bail by a city court after it was told that he tried to rob another man using a screwdriver.

David Bernard, 28, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read to him a charge stating that on January 30, at Kingston, he attempted to commit a felony, being armed robbery, by attempting to rob Leon Blackman. Bernard pleaded not guilty to the charge.