Albion fisher/carpenter killed after struck by car

An Albion carpenter, who was also a part-time fisherman, died yesterday morning after he was struck off his bicycle at Number One Village, Corentyne by a hire car.

Dead is Ivan Preme, 60, a father of two, from Lot 45 H and J Street, Albion Front, Corentyne.

According to persons who were at the scene of the incident, the driver of the car, HC 5720, claimed that a marabunta wasp had flown into his car and onto his face, causing him to lose control and slam into Preme. At the time, 9.30 am, Preme was returning home from fishing.