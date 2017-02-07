Bulkan rejects private sector’s claim of lack of consultations on metered parking
– says invite to dialogue stands
Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has said that it is unfair for the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to accuse central government or the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of not engaging or consulting the business community on metered parking in the city in light of efforts to do so.
The assertion that the city refused to engage businesses is being challenged by Bulkan, who yesterday released a letter which he said was evidence of efforts to engage the PSC even as he maintained an invitation to dialogue with the ministry and M&CC still stands. “I wish to make clear that the invitation for dialogue still stands. I believe that such dialogue is likely to be far more fruitful than confrontation, whether in the streets or via the media,” Bulkan said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Unclamping
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery
-
Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends
-
Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Queenstown wash bays told to shut
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company
Comments
About these comments