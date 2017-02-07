City Treasurer faces scrutiny over gap in financial records

City Treasurer Ron McCalman was placed in the hot seat yesterday during an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where he was questioned about an eight-year gap in the city’s financial records.

According to the Auditor General’s report for 2015, although the Georgetown City Council had on hand financial statements for 2005 and 2014, no financial statements were submitted for the period in between or the year 2015.

McCalman, however, who has occupied his position since 2012, told the committee yesterday that financial statements were presented to the council for the period 2012 to 2014, a claim which did not sit lightly with the Chairman of the committee Irfaan Ali, who proceeded to question why the AG's report did not reflect the treasurer's claims.