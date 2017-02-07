Cops reviewing surveillance tapes as Kitty murder probe deepens

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage as investigations continue into Sunday morning’s murder in Kitty.

Sunil Singh was brutally stabbed on Owen Street, Kitty during the wee hours of Sunday. Police said he intervened after he saw Charles Valenzuela, an employee of the Blue Martini Night Club being attacked by three men.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken said police have received surveillance footage from a nearby building and are developing it to get a clearer image of the suspects.

Pete Ramkumar Persaud, owner of the Blue Martini, located in Lamaha Street, speculated yesterday that the three men who attacked his employee and murdered Singh, were attempting to commit a robbery. He said he believed that was the motive since his business was robbed twice in two months. However, when if the police were investigating reports of an attempted robbery, Hicken responded in the negative.