Corentyne man dies of poisoning – had chopped ex-wife and her lover

A Bush Lot Farm man died yesterday afternoon at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital one day after severely chopping his ex-wife and her boyfriend and then consuming a poisonous substance.

Narine Permauloo, also known as ‘Dread’, 52, of Lot 26 Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, had dealt his ex-wife, Nesha Permauloo, 35, two chops and her boyfriend, Mahendra Krisendat, also known as ‘Bruk up’, 31, a carpenter of Salton Village, Corentyne, several chop wounds to his hand, head and other parts of his body. Immediately after completing the act around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Permauloo consumed the poisonous substance.

The trio was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where his wife received treatment for her chop wounds and was subsequently released. However, Krisendat, with whom she shared a two-month relationship and Permauloo were transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Krisendat was said to be in a stable condition yesterday,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.