ExxonMobil preparing to drill new well

Fresh from its recent discovery of oil at the Payara well site, US firm ExxonMobil is preparing to begin drilling at a new site in the Stabroek Block offshore of Demerara.

In a notice in the last Sunday Stabroek, the Maritime Administration Department said that on February 15, 2017 Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, will begin a drilling programme at the Snoek-1 Well site within the Stabroek Block. The drilling programme is scheduled for six months. The operation will utilize the following vessels: Stena Carron, MV Fast Hauler, MV Dante, MV Hannah Chouest and HOS Commander.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

