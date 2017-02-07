Man sentenced to 62 years in prison for killing cousins
Abdul Budhoo, 31, was yesterday sentenced to 62 years in prison for killing his cousins, Shaheed and Imran Bacchus.
Early last month, a jury convicted him of killing the brothers. His sentencing was, however, deferred to yesterday to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.
The 12-member jury found Budhoo guilty of murdering Imran, but by a majority of eleven to one, guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Shaheed.
