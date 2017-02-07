Mechanic killed in crash with truck at Airy Hall
The police on the Essequibo Coast are conducting investigations into a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, at Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast.
Dead is 17-year-old mechanic Iftikar Ishmael of Lot 36 Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast.
According to information, Ishmael was on his motorcycle heading to Suddie when a truck drove out of a gas station at Airy Hall and struck him. He was pitched from the motorcycle and landed several feet away under old scrap material the road shoulder.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Unclamping
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery
-
Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends
-
Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Queenstown wash bays told to shut
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company
Comments
About these comments