Mechanic killed in crash with truck at Airy Hall

The police on the Essequibo Coast are conducting investigations into a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, at Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is 17-year-old mechanic Iftikar Ishmael of Lot 36 Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast.

According to information, Ishmael was on his motorcycle heading to Suddie when a truck drove out of a gas station at Airy Hall and struck him. He was pitched from the motorcycle and landed several feet away under old scrap material the road shoulder.