Murder accused brandishes knife during unrest at court lock-ups

An altercation between two prisoners resulted in a murder accused whipping out a knife to defend himself in the lock-ups of the city courts yesterday.

It is believed that as a result of the chaotic confrontation between the two men, Reagus Lamazon, the accused in the murder of taxi driver Orin David who was gunned down on August 1, 2016, pulled out a knife.

Vain attempts were made by the officers manning the lock-ups to retrieve the weapon from the irate prisoner.