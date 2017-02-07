New GPHC Board announced

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has a new board of directors led by Health Law Consultant and Attorney Kesaundra Alves.

Minister of Health Volda Lawrence told reporters yesterday that new Chairperson Alves holds a Masters of Law Degree from the Dalhousie University School of Law, Canada with specialization in Health Law, Ethics and Policy.

Lawrence also announced that Dr. Holly Alexander, who has for several years spearheaded public health programmes across the country, is a member of the new board.