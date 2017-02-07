No final decision yet on redeployment of Wales sugar workers, GAWU says
- urges severance payments
Discussions are still ongoing on whether the several hundred workers attached to the recently-closed Wales Sugar Estate will take up employment at the Uitvlugt Estate, Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) clarified yesterday while emphasising that severance has to be paid before such an offer was even considered.
The union yesterday responded to what it described as puzzling reports in the media based on a press release from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which said that some 650 workers from the recently-closed estate would be taking up employment at the Uitvlugt Estate.
According to a GAWU statement that was released yesterday, GuySuCo’s statement, while appearing definitive, was not reflective of the discussions and conclusions reached at the GAWU-GuySuCo engagement on February 1, 2017.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
