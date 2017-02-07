Police seeking Phillip Mozart Thomas in fraud probe

Phillip. H. Mozart Thomas is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to fraud which occurred between 2016-02-04 and 2016-05-20.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Thomas is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.