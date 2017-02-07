Police seeking Phillip Mozart Thomas in fraud probe
Phillip. H. Mozart Thomas is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to fraud which occurred between 2016-02-04 and 2016-05-20.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Thomas is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2128, 226-1389, 226-7065, 225-6411, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Unclamping
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery
-
Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends
-
Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Queenstown wash bays told to shut
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company
Comments
About these comments