Shipper gets 5 years, $237M fine over cocaine in seafood

Kapil Haresh Thakurian, the man accused of trying to ship nearly 194 pounds of cocaine hidden in seafood at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last August, was yesterday found guilty and handed a five-year prison sentence along with a $237.6 million fine.

Thakurian, 32, who was read a guilty verdict by Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday, stood in the prisoner’s dock, shocked at the ruling, which was delivered at the conclusion of his trial.

After the verdict was read, his lawyer Peter Hugh said that he would be appealing immediately.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.