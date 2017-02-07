Teen stabbed by co-accused after ordered to stand trial for Perry Mars murder
One of the teens accused of murdering retired Professor Pariedeau ‘Perry’ Mars was reportedly stabbed by two of his co-accused yesterday after they and two others were all committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime.
Timothy Paul Chance, 18, Nikeisha Dover 19, Orin Mc Rae, 18, and two minors, both 16, were all committed by Magistrate Leron Daly to stand trial at the High Court.
However, Chance ended up being taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was attacked by two of his co-accused in their holding cell at the city courts. He was stabbed to his abdomen with a sharp object.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
