Adventure man dies after being run over by car

Investigations are ongoing into the death of an Adventure, Essequibo Coast man, who was on Monday night killed in a road incident.

Dead is 56-year-old Ashok Dass.

On Monday at around 7:50pm on an access road at Adventure, Essequibo Coast, Dass was driven over by motorcar PVV 4390, which was driven by 21-year-old Faiaz Baksh, of Johanna Cecelia.

Dass, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was lying on the access road with a rum bottle next to him.

The car was heading east in the road and then turned onto a side street.

Baksh was said to have an obscured vision of what was ahead of him when he felt a bump. He stopped the car and he and another relative rendered assistance to Dass. Dass was immediately rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

The police were informed and Baksh was taken into police custody. He was tested for alcohol in his system and the results proved negative.

He was, however, still in police custody up to yesterday.