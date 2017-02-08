AFC calls on city to suspend parking project

Coalition government partner the Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday called on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to suspend metered parking to allow an independent review of its contract, while saying that the current arrangements do not appear to be in the best interest of the citizens.

However, the M&CC yesterday directed all enquiries to the media consultant for the contractor, Smart City Solutions (SCS), Kit Nascimento, who offered a terse, “no comment.”

In a statement to the press yesterday, the AFC said it was neither supportive of nor against the implementation of metered parking in Georgetown but after monitoring the implementation of the M&CC and SCS joint venture it was of the view that the current arrangements do not appear to be in the best interest of the people of the city.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.