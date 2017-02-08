Bandits grab millions in attack on Bagotstown businessman

Armed bandits on Monday night robbed a Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara businessman and his family of millions in cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The robbery was carried out around 8pm at 25 Bagotstown Public Road, which houses both the R. Gossai Liquor and General Store and the family’s home.

The owner of the business, Rabindranauth Gossai, 63, who was gun-butted during the attack, has since been hospitalised at a private facility in the city.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.