Contractor who shot at couple to stand trial for murder
The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Robert Benn, the contractor accused of shooting at a couple last year, officially ended with him being committed to stand trial for the crime.
Benn was originally charged with murdering Collin Perreira and discharging a loaded firearm at Gailann Chacon with intent to commit murder on August 23, 2016, at Georgetown.
Magistrate Dylon Bess, prior to committing Benn to stand trial yesterday,
