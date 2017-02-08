Contractor who shot at couple to stand trial for murder

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Robert Benn, the contractor accused of shooting at a couple last year, officially ended with him being committed to stand trial for the crime.

Benn was originally charged with murdering Collin Perreira and discharging a loaded firearm at Gailann Chacon with intent to commit murder on August 23, 2016, at Georgetown.

Magistrate Dylon Bess, prior to committing Benn to stand trial yesterday, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.